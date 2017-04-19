‘It Speaks For Itself!’ Aaron Hernandez Murder Victim’s Sister Reacts To Suicide

The family of Aaron Hernandez‘s murder victim is extremely emotional about the disgraced former NFL star’s prison suicide, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“I think at this point it speaks for itself,” Odin Llyod‘s sister Olivia Thibou told Radar. “There’s a mix of emotions.”

Hernandez, 27, was indicted and charged with Lloyd’s murder in 2014 — a full year after the Saint Croix native was shot and killed.

PHOTOS: Inside The Aaron Hernandez Crime Scene — The Photos That Convicted Him

The NFL player was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, and was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Thibou spoke out about her brother’s killing to ABC News at the time saying: “I’m still trying to process what’s going on. I feel like I relive every day in my dreams. I go to sleep and I relive everything that’s broadcast on TV. I relive the night that we found out. I relive just everything. Even when I’m sleeping at night, I feel like it’s just a bad dream I’m not waking up from…I don’t think there’s anything that any man can do to have their life taken away.”

Hernandez hanged himself in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning, and was discovered just after 3 a.m. He was later pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster.

PHOTOS: The Curse Of Reality TV — 30 Reality Stars Who Died From Murder, Suicide, Overdoses & More

He was acquitted on Friday in the double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.