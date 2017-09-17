Younes Bendjima Works Up A Sweat At Crossfit – See The Photos thumbnail

HOT BOD!

Younes Bendjima Works Up A Sweat At Crossfit – See The Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's model boyfriend is in amazing shape.

By
BACKGRID
So that's what she sees in him! Kourtney Kardashian's toy-boy lover Younes Bendjima is in great shape. He was spotted at crossfit in Los Angeles and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images for more details.

Bendjima, 24, makes a living as a model and he was spotted working out with his buddies at a crossfit in Los Angeles.

The hunk went shirtless for his workout wearing black shorts, socks and sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been inseparable from Bendjima this summer with the pair going for a vacation in France together.

There was a blip in their romance when he was spotted with Sofia Richie having a coffee in Los Angeles.

Since then it is rumored that Richie is romancing her former partner Scott Disick.

Unlike Disick model Bendjima is a keep fit fanatic who believes in a healthy lifestyle.

And mother-of-three Kourtney has also taken a new interest in staying in shape since she started dating Bendjima after she showed off her stunning bikini body this summer.

