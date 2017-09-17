Younes Bendjima Works Up A Sweat At Crossfit – See The Photos
1
of
8
1 of 8
So that's what she sees in him! Kourtney Kardashian's toy-boy lover Younes Bendjima is in great shape. He was spotted at crossfit in Los Angeles and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images for more details.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 8
Bendjima, 24, makes a living as a model and he was spotted working out with his buddies at a crossfit in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 8
The hunk went shirtless for his workout wearing black shorts, socks and sneakers.
So that's what she sees in him! Kourtney Kardashian's toy-boy lover Younes Bendjima is in great shape. He was spotted at crossfit in Los Angeles and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images for more details.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Bendjima, 24, makes a living as a model and he was spotted working out with his buddies at a crossfit in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The hunk went shirtless for his workout wearing black shorts, socks and sneakers.