1 of 8

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Brad Pitt is wasting away as his divorce from Angelina Jolie rages on. But is it just the pressure of the split or something more serious?

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Pitt, 53, was spotted looking gaunt in Los Angeles on April 15, 2017.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner “Brad stood by Angie and supported her when she went through a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy,” a source previously told Radar. “Now he may be forced to face his own health issues — without any support from his estranged wife or the kids he adores.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner “Angie has said she broke up the marriage for the health of the family, but now it’s Brad’s health that has friends concerned," the insider continued.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Jolie's attorney previously said the divorce decision "was made for the health of the family," but Pitt looked seriously sick. Sources close to him have insisted he's doing better than ever, however.