Brad Pitt is wasting away as his divorce from Angelina Jolie rages on. But is it just the pressure of the split or something more serious?
Pitt, 53, was spotted looking gaunt in Los Angeles on April 15, 2017.
His split from Jolie looked like it was ravaging his body as he headed to his Los Feliz art studio.
As Radar reported, Pitt was spotted visiting an infectious disease specialist in November.
“Brad stood by Angie and supported her when she went through a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy,” a source previously told Radar. “Now he may be forced to face his own health issues — without any support from his estranged wife or the kids he adores.
“Angie has said she broke up the marriage for the health of the family, but now it’s Brad’s health that has friends concerned," the insider continued.
Jolie's attorney previously said the divorce decision "was made for the health of the family," but Pitt looked seriously sick. Sources close to him have insisted he's doing better than ever, however.
Do you think Brad looks healthy or should his friends be worried?
