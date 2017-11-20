Catwalk Beauties! Inside The Stunning Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place this Monday in Shanghai, and lingerie-clad beauties strutted the catwalk like never before! There was just one angel missing: Gigi Hadid
Adriana Lima
may be the oldest angel to walk the VS catwalk, but she is certainly also one of the most stunning! The 36-year-old has been with the brand since 1999 and is considered the most valuable angel! She previously opened up about her extreme diet and workout routine, saying that she has an athlete's mind and that is what keeps her looking flawless. It sure seems to be working!
Jasmine Tookes, 26, looked like a naughty angel in a sexy black ensemble and thigh-high boots. The beauty showed off her toned abs as she posed for the cameras backstage after the show.
Karlie Kloss
, 25, was a vision in white as she strutted down the VS runway. She wore an airy white cape and floral wings as she showed off her flawless figure and icy do.
Victoria's Secret newbies showed off their curves in plaid pink and black lingerie and sexy boots.
Grunge-inspired jackets, skirts, bras and chokers were the trend of the evening.
Harry Styles
took the stage during the much-awaited show and performed in an elegant grey suit as stunning beauties strutted past him.
Bella Hadid
, 21, looked beautiful in a light blue and gold look and matching jewelry.
A VS show is not a VS show without Alessandra Ambrosia
, 36. The supermodel stunned in an all-red look as she admitted to fans that this would be her last Victoria's Secret catwalk.
As fans know, Gigi Hadid was not able to make the show because – according to various outlets – her visa got denied before she could enter China. Do you think the show would have been better with her? Sound off in the comments below.
