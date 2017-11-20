Catwalk Beauties! Inside The Stunning Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

10 of 10

As fans know, Gigi Hadid was not able to make the show because – according to various outlets – her visa got denied before she could enter China. Do you think the show would have been better with her? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images