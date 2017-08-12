Usher Takes Break From Herpes Scandal To Have Coffee With Pal Jermaine Dupri

Embattled Usher
hit a coffee house in West Hollywood with his friend and longtime musical collaborator Jermaine Dupri
on Friday. Usher appeared relaxed as he gave a peace sign to onlookers despite a herpes scandal that has tarnished his fame. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.
Usher is facing serious STD charges, but he wasn't hiding on Friday as he visited Alfred Coffee. The singer's rapper and music producer friend Dupri gave him some moral support.
Dupri, 44, is currently producing Usher's new music and on August 11, the two chatted as they picked up coffee during a studio break.
Earlier this week, Usher, 38, was sued by a group of individuals for allegedly exposing multiple people to herpes without disclosing he had the virus. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/usher-settles-herpes-virus-lawsuit/
A source close to the situation told Radar that a woman known as Jane Doe #1 -- who was paid $1.1 million in a settlement by Usher after allegedly being hospitalized with his sexually transmitted disease -- was close to the singer's first wife, Tameka Foster.
Usher, who donned a hat for part of his coffee outing with loyal friend Dupri, looked like he was holding up fine, despite embarrassing court revelations about Usher's herpes. As Radar revealed, one of Usher's alleged victims claimed the singer caused her to have "birthing complications," due to allegedly being infected by the "OMG" singer
.
