Usher Takes Break From Herpes Scandal To Have Coffee With Pal Jermaine Dupri

Usher hit a coffee house in West Hollywood with his friend and longtime musical collaborator Jermaine Dupri on Friday. Usher appeared relaxed as he gave a peace sign to onlookers despite a herpes scandal that has tarnished his fame. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Embattledhit a coffee house in West Hollywood with his friend and longtime musical collaboratoron Friday. Usher appeared relaxed as he gave a peace sign to onlookers despite a herpes scandal that has tarnished his fame. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Usher is facing serious STD charges, but he wasn't hiding on Friday as he visited Alfred Coffee. The singer's rapper and music producer friend Dupri gave him some moral support. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dupri, 44, is currently producing Usher's new music and on August 11, the two chatted as they picked up coffee during a studio break. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Earlier this week, Usher, 38, was sued by a group of individuals for allegedly exposing multiple people to herpes without disclosing he had the virus. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/usher-settles-herpes-virus-lawsuit/ Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lisa Bloom, Usher allegedly had steamy sex with a guy after his STD diagnosis. As Radar has reported, one of Usher's victims was allegedly a man. According to attorney Photo credit: BACKGRID

Some of the victims were also identified as being the wives of best friends of Usher's.

A source close to the situation told Radar that a woman known as Jane Doe #1 -- who was paid $1.1 million in a settlement by Usher after allegedly being hospitalized with his sexually transmitted disease -- was close to the singer's first wife, Tameka Foster. Photo credit: BACKGRID