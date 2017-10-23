Big Spenders! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Blows Hundreds On Target Clothes

Eyewitnesses tell Radar the duo purchased two massive bagfuls of clothing!
They were accompanied by Tyler's dad Butch.
While each members salary can vary, some can rake in up to a whopping $75,000 a season.
As Radar previously reported, even Jenelle Evans' mom, Barbara, gets paid $65,000 a year to appear on the show!
