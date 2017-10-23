Big Spenders! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Blows Hundreds On Target Clothes thumbnail

Big Spenders! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Blows Hundreds On Target Clothes

Inside her and hubby Tyler Baltierra's ridiculous splurge.

By
Posted on
Reality star's reel in the real money! Teen Mom couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra sure know how to splurge — the duo were spotted taking in a major shopping spree at a Target in Los Angeles. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see insane photos of the television personalities blowing through hundreds in just under an hour!

Eyewitnesses tell Radar the duo purchased two massive bagfuls of clothing!

They were accompanied by Tyler's dad Butch.

Big spenders!

As readers know, the MTV cast earns a pretty penny appearing on the hit reality series.

While each members salary can vary, some can rake in up to a whopping $75,000 a season.

As Radar previously reported, even Jenelle Evans' mom, Barbara, gets paid $65,000 a year to appear on the show!

What do you think of Cate and Ty's Target shopping spree? Sound off in the comments!

