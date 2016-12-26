1 of 7
Flip Or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa certainly made their kids celebrate Christmas very differently this year — they couldn't even stand to take photos together as a family!
Tarek and Christina both posed separately with their two children — Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 16 months — during the holidays this year, despite being in the same house.
Radar also reported that Tarek wasn't wasting any time getting back into the dating pool after they decided to secretly split earlier in the year. He even hooked up with his kids' nanny during the break from his wife!
Fans were hopeful that the two may have reconciled shortly after announcing their divorce on Dec. 12 when they were caught smiling and hugging on camera. However, sources reportedly said Christina claimed there was no chance of marital reconcilation. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
