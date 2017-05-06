1 of 8

Tarek El Moussa, Christina was spotted treating herself to a day of pampering following a fat paycheck from producers. After signing on for another season of Flip Or Flop with exwas spotted treating herself to a day of pampering following a fat paycheck from producers.

The 33-year-old reality star was seen splashing out major cash in Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive on Friday afternoon with her gal pal and makeup line partner, Shannon Rhodes.

While making stops at places like Cartier and Louis Vuitton, the mom-of-two even drove away from the ritzy neighborhood in her new Bentley convertible, with a price tag that can start at $218,000.

According to what a source told Life & Style, Christina's doubts about season two disappeared when she saw the dollar signs from producers.

divorced couple's multiple outings together in the last month, Christina finally revealed the truth about whether they're still hooking up behind the scenes. "I have never gone back in the ex category," she told Meanwhile, despite thein the last month, Christina finally revealed the truth about whether they're still hooking up behind the scenes. "I have never gone back in the ex category," she told E! News on Friday afternoon.

ran off into the woods with a gun. As Radar reported, Tarek and Christina secretly separated in May 2016 following an altercation at their home where he

file for divorce over rumors being fueled that she had secretly moved on with another man. However, they managed to hide the split until finally admitting to the public in December they had been "reevaluating" their marriage. Just one month later, Tarek made the decision toover rumors being fueled that she had secretly moved on with another man.