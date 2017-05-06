1 of 8
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
After signing on for another season of Flip Or Flop with ex Tarek El Moussa, Christina was spotted treating herself to a day of pampering following a fat paycheck from producers.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The 33-year-old reality star was seen splashing out major cash in Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive on Friday afternoon with her gal pal and makeup line partner, Shannon Rhodes.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
While making stops at places like Cartier and Louis Vuitton, the mom-of-two even drove away from the ritzy neighborhood in her new Bentley convertible, with a price tag that can start at $218,000.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
According to what a source told Life & Style, Christina’s doubts about season two disappeared when she saw the dollar signs from producers.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
As Radar reported, Tarek and Christina secretly separated in May 2016 following an altercation at their home where he ran off into the woods with a gun.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
However, they managed to hide the split until finally admitting to the public in December they had been “reevaluating” their marriage. Just one month later, Tarek made the decision to file for divorce over rumors being fueled that she had secretly moved on with another man.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: