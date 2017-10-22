Fright Night! Tara Reid Scary Skinny At Maxim Halloween Party – See The Photos
Tara Reid looked 'scary thin' at a Maxim Halloween Party in Los Angeles this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the details about the 'Sharknado' star's latest worrying appearance – click through the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The 41-year-old blonde wore an 'all in one' racy red devil style jumpsuit but she looked very thin in her costume as she walked the red carpet.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
