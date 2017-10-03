Scott Disick Treats GF Sofia Richie To Romantic Beach Retreat After Kourtney Feud

Scott Disick, 34, and teen girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, were caught sharing some steamy PDA while enjoying a romantic beach vacation in Mexico. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the unlikely duo was spotted spending time together in the cool waters of Puerto Vallarta as they relaxed in friend Joe Francis' beach villa. See the sexy photos! , 34, and teen girlfriend, 19, were caught sharing some steamy PDA while enjoying a romantic beach vacation in Mexico. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the unlikely duo was spotted spending time together in the cool waters of Puerto Vallarta as they relaxed in friend Joe Francis' beach villa. See the sexy photos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, flaunt their romance in Paris, Scott and Sofia jetted away to sunny Mexico to show off their newfound love.

Sofia was pictured wearing a teeny red and yellow bikini while Scott showed off his beach body in black swim trunks.

They could not get their hands off each other while swimming in the Puerto Vallarta ocean.

Friends Joe Francis and Abbey Wilson joined them during the romantic getaway, but Scott and Sofia looked so in love they didn't seem to notice!

They were later spotted kissing all over town – and even flaunted their love on Instagram for all the world (especially Kourtney) to see!

Scott's baby mama bashed her former man for starting a relationship with much-younger Sofia. "Kourtney told Scott that he is a cradle robber and she thinks that it is absolutely disgusting that he is going after a teenager," said a source. While Kourtney is also dating a much-younger boy toy, at least he's not underage!

Sneaky Sofia Richie has also been linked to Kourtney's alleged fling Justin Bieber and her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. She was even spotted on a lunch date with Younes shortly after he got back together with Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick's mother. A source claimed she is only with Scott to get revenge on Kourtney. He too has his reasons, as he revealed on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 Year Special he is still very much in love with his longtime lady.

Kourtney, on the other hand, is reportedly so "bothered" by Scott and Sofia's relationship that she's prohibited him from visiting his kids until he changes his sleazy ways! As is clear from recent photos, the "Lord" is doing exactly the opposite.