Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted enjoying a short sports session in Malibu this week while shooting a few hoops with the family nanny and sister Vivienne — see the photos!
The 10-year-old was busy shooting hoops while sister Vivienne, 8, relaxed courtside with their dogs.
The tykes seemed to be in high spirits despite family drama.
Meanwhile, parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still embroiled in a shocking split.
As Radar recently reported, ever since the split, dad Brad has kicked healthy living into high gear. Sources say the actor will do whatever it takes to win back the love of his ex-wife and six kids – even if that means giving up booze forever.
However, Pitt seems to be withering away in the process. "Brad showed up to a premiere looking gaunt," a source confided. "Clearly, he’s losing sleep — and weight — over his split from Angelina Jolie."
As previously reported, Pitt and Jolie, 41, split late last year after Pitt reportedly had a boozy breakdown on a private jet with his family.
Do you think Shiloh still wants to see Brad? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
