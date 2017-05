As Radar recently reported, ever since the split, dad Brad has kicked healthy living into high gear. Sources say the actor will do whatever it takes to win back the love of his ex-wife and six kids – even if that means giving up booze forever

However, Pitt seems to be withering away in the process. "Brad showed up to a premiere looking gaunt," a source confided. "Clearly, he’s losing sleep — and weight — over his split from Angelina Jolie."

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Do you think Shiloh still wants to see Brad? Let us know what you think in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.