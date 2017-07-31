Wild Shia LaBeouf Carries Massive Shotgun While Showing Off Muscles At Sunny Beach

A hunky Shia LaBeouf was just pictured showing off his toned abs while shirtless at the beach, RadarOnline.com can report, and the wild actor was carrying a handgun! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor's arm tattoos and rock-hard abs were apparent as he strutted on the set of The Peanut Butter Falcon on Tybee Island, Georgia.

As Radar previously revealed, LaBeouf, 31, was recently arrested on account of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Following his dramatic detainment, his new bride threatened to call it quits, saying he needs to "grow up and get sober."

"He's on this constant mission to cause drama and confrontation wherever he goes, which [Mia] finds tiresome and depressing," said a source.