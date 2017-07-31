What Now?

Wild Shia LaBeouf Carries Massive Shotgun While Showing Off Muscles At Sunny Beach

The trainwreck actor looked scruffy as ever with the deadly weapon.

By
Posted on
View gallery 7
BACKGRID
Wild Shia LaBeouf Carries Massive Shotgun While Showing Off Muscles At Sunny Beach
1 of 7
A hunky Shia LaBeouf was just pictured showing off his toned abs while shirtless at the beach, RadarOnline.com can report, and the wild actor was carrying a handgun!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor's arm tattoos and rock-hard abs were apparent as he strutted on the set of The Peanut Butter Falcon on Tybee Island, Georgia.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

LaBeouf boasted a scruffy casual look as he walked on the sand in ripped jean shorts and white sneakers.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously revealed, LaBeouf, 31, was recently arrested on account of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Following his dramatic detainment, his new bride threatened to call it quits, saying he needs to "grow up and get sober."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"He's on this constant mission to cause drama and confrontation wherever he goes, which [Mia] finds tiresome and depressing," said a source.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

How do you think he looked on his latest outing? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments