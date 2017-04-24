1 of 9

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took a babymoon to Mexico, where they were caught laughing and cozying up to each other on the beach. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see all the fun photos.

Williams and the tech millionaire headed to Playa del Carmen in Mexico to celebrate the good news.

Williams and Ohanian were spotted on April 23 lying out on the beach together.

Both look thrilled with the fact that they’re going to be parents soon!