1 of 9
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took a babymoon to Mexico, where they were caught laughing and cozying up to each other on the beach. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see all the fun photos.
The happy couple recently announced that they’re expecting their first baby together.
The pair looked over the moon, laughing and having a great time.
Williams and Ohanian wanted to enjoy their special trip in peace and brought along security to keep well-wishers at bay.
Williams, 35, and 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian recently got engaged.
The two announced Williams was 20 weeks along with a post featuring a photo of the tennis star in a yellow swimsuit.
X
Share this: