Pierce Brosnan Reveals Key To Happy Marriage With Keely: We Just ‘Love Each Other’

On yet another romantic vacation, hunky actor Pierce Brosnan
was seen looking happy and handsome while leaving a lunch date with his wife Keely Shaye Smith
in Los Angeles. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the love-struck duo showed sweet PDA during their adorable outing. Click through to see the pair’s swoon-worthy photos!
When asked how he makes his marriage to Smith work, Brosna admitted that the key is to “just love each other
.”
During their lunch date, the TV journalist glowed in a white and teal dress and metallic ballerina flats.
The Mamma Mia actor – who recently admitted he will in fact be singing in the flick’s upcoming sequel – looked handsome as ever on his recent daytrip with his wife. He wore a navy blue shirt paired with black skinny jeans and open-toe slip-ons.
Pierce, 64, met the brunette beauty, 53, in 1994 on a trip to Cabo San Lucas. She was working as a TV correspondent and he had just lost his first wife to cancer, two years prior. They married in 2001.
“He was captivating,” Smith told PEOPLE
of their first meeting. “Tall, dark and handsome – everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, ‘Wow! Wow!'”
Brosnan returned the compliment, saying: “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye,” he said. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.” What do you think of the couple’s latest romantic outing, 16 years after their wedding? Let us know in the comments below.
