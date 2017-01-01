1 of 7

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI No winter blues here! Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell packed their bags for the holidays and headed down to St. Barts with their family on New Year’s Eve. Keep clicking through to get an inside look at their vacation.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Shevell didn’t have any shame about showing off her fit curves as she walked along the beach and played catch with a football in the sand.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 57-year-old bombshell wore a two-piece blue bikini for her slender figure.