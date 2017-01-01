1 of 7
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
No winter blues here! Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell packed their bags for the holidays and headed down to St. Barts with their family on New Year’s Eve. Keep clicking through to get an inside look at their vacation.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Shevell didn’t have any shame about showing off her fit curves as she walked along the beach and played catch with a football in the sand.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 57-year-old bombshell wore a two-piece blue bikini for her slender figure.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Although McCartney, 74, wasn’t spotted at the beach with her, she still looked to be enjoying her time alone in the waves. However, the former Beatles singer was seen a few days prior, enjoying time with his daughter Stella, in the waves.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
St. Barts is a frequent vacation hot spot for the duo, who were also spotted in the Caribbean last year at the exact same time.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The couple has been married for five years after they began dating in 2007 after meeting at a posh party in the Hamptons.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
What do you think about Shevell’s beach body? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: