Lauren Conrad celebrated her baby shower this weekend with family and friends — see the photos on RadarOnline.com!
Conrad looked beautiful in a blue-and-white striped maxi dress, which hugged her burgeoning baby bump.
"So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!" the star wrote of the big celebration. "They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today."
"Lauren has been making it seem like she isn't very far along in her pregnancy, but actually, she's about five months pregnant," a source close to the MTV star told Radar in January.
Her nemesis Kristin Cavallari already has three children, and Audrina Patridge had a baby daughter, Kirra, last June.
