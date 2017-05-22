1 of 9

Lauren Conrad celebrated her baby shower this weekend with family and friends — see the photos on RadarOnline.com!

"So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!" the star wrote of the big celebration. "They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today."

The former Hills star has managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the most part.

An insider told Radar that Conrad even kept her baby secret from her closest friends for a while.

"Lauren has been making it seem like she isn't very far along in her pregnancy, but actually, she's about five months pregnant," a source close to the MTV star told Radar in January

The former Laguna Beach alum is one of the latest co-stars to start a family.

Her nemesis Kristin Cavallari already has three children, and Audrina Patridge had a baby daughter, Kirra, last June.