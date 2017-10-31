Kashing In On Baby! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Launching Maternity Line thumbnail

Kashing In On Baby! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Launching Maternity Line

'She knows everything she touches turns to gold,' a source tells Radar.

Kashing In On Baby! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Launching Maternity Line
Kashing In On Baby! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Launching Maternity Line
Kris Jenner never wastes an opportunity to make money, and her daughter Kylie Jenner’s shocking pregnancy is no different! The knocked up 20-year-old is planning to add to her $420 million empire by adding a maternity clothing line, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. From lip kits to baby bumps, the youngest sister is doing what none of her other siblings did – kashing in on her baby before it's even born! Click through the gallery to find out all the details about pregnant Jenner’s newest money scheme!

“Kylie is doing a maternity line,” a source close to the KUWTK star told Radar. “She is really excited about it, because she knows that everything she touches turns to gold.”

Jenner, already a millionaire from her Kylie Lip Kit empire, has big plans to roll out the new line after confirming her baby news. “She is so excited to show off her new clothes, she just loves them,” the snitch told Radar.

Jenner’s maternity style had been all big sweatshirts, covering up her baby bump while she hid the news of her pregnancy.

But she won't be hiding for much longer. “Kylie wants everyone to see what a cute pregnant girl she is!”

Her mom was thrilled! “Kris really knows how to make money. Kylie is her cash cow now, and her maternity line really made sense. Kris wants to make sure that baby is taken care of forever," a source said. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

