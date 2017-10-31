Kashing In On Baby! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Launching Maternity Line

Kris Jenner
never wastes an opportunity to make money, and her daughter Kylie Jenner
’s shocking pregnancy is no different
! The knocked up 20-year-old is planning to add to her $420 million empire by adding a maternity clothing line, RadarOnline.com
can exclusively reveal. From lip kits to baby bumps, the youngest sister is doing what none of her other siblings did – kashing in on her baby before it's even born! Click through the gallery to find out all the details about pregnant Jenner’s newest money scheme!