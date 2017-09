Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were just spotted flaunting their respecting beaus, days after Scott confessed his undying love for his famous baby mama on KUWTK's 10 year Special! Kourtney, 38, flashed her man candy, Ex loversandwere just spotted flaunting their respecting beaus, days after Scott confessed his undying love for his famous baby mama on KUWTK's 10 year Special! Kourtney, 38, flashed her man candy, Younes Bendjima , while attending Fashion Week in Paris, as Scott, 34, paraded around his much-younger fling, Sofia Richie , in California. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos! Photo credit: bg/mega

Enjoying their time during fashion week, Kourtney and Younes, 24, were all smiles when caught walking arm in arm around the streets of Paris. The mom-of-three looked sexy as ever in a metallic pair of pants, combat boots and a black oversized sweater. Her male model boyfriend looked casual yet handsome in an all-navy outfit.

On the other side of the globe, new couple Scott and Sofia were pictured stepping out together in Calabasas for a late night drink. Earlier in the day, they were caught grabbing a bite at local hotspot, Toscanova.

Sofia, and she is "disgusted!" Holding hands with her boy toy, mom of Reign, Penelope and Mason Disick, seemed to be enjoying her stylish vacation away from outspoken baby daddy Scott. As Radar reported, the cougar is terrified that her former flame will end up marrying 19-year-old , and she is "disgusted!"

"Kourtney told Scott that she thinks he is a cradle-robber and she thinks that it is absolutely disgusting that he is going after a teenager." He fired back at his former girlfriend, saying "she really has no room to talk because she is the one that started dating younger , not him."

With the "Lord" now openly dating the teen against Kourtney's will, weeks after his terrifying mental breakdown, she and the Kardashian clan have banned him from seeing his children

Said a source close to the stars: "It is so obvious to everyone that Scott and Sofia are just using each other to get back at Kourtney. Sofia's motivation is obviously Beiber and Scott is so jealous of Younes."

Scott doesn't seem to care about the backlash, as he's been flaunting his new romance with the famous teen all around town!