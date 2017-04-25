1 of 9

Kourtney Kardashian 's 38th birthday celebrations in Mexico have been getting wilder by the day! See the star's latest shenanigans with sister Kim

Sisters #kourtneykardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimkardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT Instagram/@kourtneysnapchat Kim, 36, seemed perfectly fine with sharing every detail of their racy vacation on Twitter, even giving fans a play-by-play of their activities.

. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017 Twitter@KimKardashian According to Kim, they had so much fun, Kourtney even "threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it."

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT Instagram/@kourtneysnapchat As well as some raunchy sex toys.

Twitter@KimKardashian Then, Kim revealed that Kourt wouldn't "stop doing naked cart wheels."

Oh and as for me you ask? …I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017 Twitter@KimKardashian Kanye's wife then claimed she wasn't participating much in the merriment, instead mentioning her "flawless body," which she flaunted on the beach earlier that day