Kourtney Kardashian's 38th birthday celebrations in Mexico have been getting wilder by the day! See the star's latest shenanigans with sister Kim.
Sisters #kourtneykardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on
Instagram/@kourtneysnapchat
Kim, 36, seemed perfectly fine with sharing every detail of their racy vacation on Twitter, even giving fans a play-by-play of their activities.
Twitter@KimKardashian
From nipple clamps to sex toys, no stone was left unturned.
. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
Twitter@KimKardashian
According to Kim, they had so much fun, Kourtney even "threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it."
Instagram/@kourtneysnapchat
The nipple clamps were well documented on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars' Snapchat accounts.
Instagram/@kourtneysnapchat
As well as some raunchy sex toys.
Twitter@KimKardashian
Then, Kim revealed that Kourt wouldn't "stop doing naked cart wheels."
Oh and as for me you ask? …I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
Twitter@KimKardashian
Kanye's wife then claimed she wasn't participating much in the merriment, instead mentioning her "flawless body," which she flaunted on the beach earlier that day.
Twitter@KimKardashian
What do you think of Kim and Kourt's krazy night out? Sound off in the comments below!
