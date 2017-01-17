1 of 8

Kim Kardashian continued her return to the spotlight this week, filming a cameo for the upcoming Ocean's Eight alongside sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner — see the photos!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, indeed!

Kim, 36, and Kendall, 21, were spotted first, making their way out donning see-through lace and plenty of fur.

Many jokes were made about her now stolen engagement ring, with host Andy Richter asking Kim and fan Colt how many carats were in in. "Twelve?" Kim answered, forgetting. Andy revealed the correct answer was 16, explaining, "We got the information from Kanye, so maybe he upped the number."

Later, Kylie, 19, was spotted donning a much more casual look compared to her older sisters.