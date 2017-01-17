1 of 8
Kim Kardashian continued her return to the spotlight this week, filming a cameo for the upcoming Ocean's Eight alongside sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner — see the photos!
Kim, 36, and Kendall, 21, were spotted first, making their way out donning see-through lace and plenty of fur.
On Monday, Kardashian's episode of ABC's new obsession-based game show Big Fan finally aired, which had clearly been filmed prior to her Paris robbery back in October.
Many jokes were made about her now stolen engagement ring, with host Andy Richter asking Kim and fan Colt how many carats were in in. "Twelve?" Kim answered, forgetting. Andy revealed the correct answer was 16, explaining, "We got the information from Kanye, so maybe he upped the number."
Now of course, the reality star has been keeping her vast wealth under secure lock and key .
