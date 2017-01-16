1 of 8
Kendall is battling a major breakout this week!
The model went makeup free in New York, letting her pores breathe.
The 21-year-old has been open about her skincare issues over the years, revealing that she often combats acne breakouts.
"I had such bad acne when I was younger," Jenner previously said of her skin. "It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them."
Now, the busy runway walker works regularly with top dermatologist Dr. Christie Kidd to keep her skin clear.
