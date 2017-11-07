Joy-Anna Accused Of Premarital Sex After Showing Off Huge Baby Bump In New Photo

Joy-Anna Duggar
may be keeping her pregnancy under wraps amid her shotgun wedding scandal, but there is no fooling her fans! The Counting On
star has been accused of pre-marital sex after showing off a rare bump photo.
"If at 5 months she's this large, I can't even imagine what 9 months would look like," a fan commented on the Facebook blog Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, as another wrote, "She looks 7 and even 8 months pregnant! I had 3 kids and was large each time and that is not 5 months!"
Other fans insisted the couple broke courtship rules by having sex before marriage! "Austin and Joy may have saved their first kiss for the wedding day, but it looks like Austin shared something else with Joy before the wedding," one user wrote, as another commented, "Well if she has her baby way before her date and the baby is a 9 pound preemie everyone will know
she did more than side hugs and hand holding."
The shotgun wedding speculation started when the couple moved up their October 28 wedding to May 26, 2017.
When Duggar announced her pregnancy in August, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the reality star, told Radar that the mom-to-be looks "four to five months pregnant" based on the bump photos.
The couple has admitted to breaking courtship rules in the past. Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend's hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they are engaged. When she accepted his marriage proposal, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug. "We're humans and sometimes we don't always abide perfectly by our rules," he said during a Counting On reunion special
. "We try. That was a real hard try."
Do you think they had a shotgun wedding? Tell us in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.