Joy-Anna Accused Of Premarital Sex After Showing Off Huge Baby Bump In New Photo

Happy birthday to the love of my life! Besides my salvation, you have been the best thing that has happened in my life! From being my spiritual encourager, working partner, hunting buddy, and everything in between you complete me in so many ways! I am always amazed at how much integrity and character you display in our day to day lives! I love you with all my heart!

A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT