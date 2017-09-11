Jonathan Rhys Meyers Suffers Brutal Relapse After Wife’s Miscarriage

Mara Lane shared the news via Instagram, saying that is has been a difficult time for them since the miscarriage and Rhys Meyers, 40, is doing the best he can, even though he has suffered a relapse. Click through shocking photos of Meyers' 2015 booze bender as his wife explains his current desperate state. Jonathan Rhys Meyers has lost his baby, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the star is hitting the bottle once again. The actor's wife,shared the news via Instagram, saying that is has been a difficult time for them since the miscarriage and Rhys Meyers, 40, is doing the best he can, even though he has suffered a relapse. Click through shocking photos of Meyers' 2015 booze bender as his wife explains his current desperate state. Photo credit: Getty Images

"With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven," Lane wrote. "Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these." Photo credit: Getty Images

"Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know," she added. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple already shares son Wolf, who is now eight months old. Lane has often gushed about her husband, saying he is a wonderful father to their baby boy. Photo credit: Getty Images

Speaking of the horrific drunk photos that were previously exposed of her husband, Lane said: "I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lane later added that her husband has denied medical help despite his condition. While he has been in rehab various times before, he wants to get well on his own, and stay close to home, this time. She added: "He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period." Photo credit: BACKGRID