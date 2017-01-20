1 of 7
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Simpson, 56, was spotted with Nikki Lund in Los Angeles on January 19, 2017 after announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer [http://radaronline.com/photos/she-did-what-jessica-simpsons-10-wildest-secrets-scandals/], a disease he called a “dream killer,” on his Instagram page. looked fairly healthy after being treated for prostate cancer. Click through the gallery to see Jessica Simpson’s father after his life-threatening diagnosis.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Simpson, 56, was spotted with Nikki Lund in Los Angeles on January 19, 2017 after announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer, a disease he called a “dream killer,” on his Instagram page.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
“The surgery went well,” an insider said about Simpson’s cancer treatment, according to a recent report.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
His daughters, Jessica and Ashlee, have been “super supportive,” of their father during his surgery and recovery time.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Joe made a drastic lifestyle change after 34 years of marriage to Tina Simpson, divorcing her and reportedly going on to date a series of much younger men in secret. He's been spotted out with close "friends" many times in recent months, but continues to deny gay rumors.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Despite his claims of managing his daughter Jessica’s career, court documents exclusively obtained by Radar showed that he had nothing to do with her selling her business for a reported $120 million.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
How do you think Papa Joe looks now? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: