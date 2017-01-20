His daughters, Jessica and Ashlee, have been “super supportive,” of their father during his surgery and recovery time.

FameFlynet

FameFlynet

How do you think Papa Joe looks now? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.