AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Janet Jackson continued to wallow in blissful new motherhood—even as she's split from husband Wissam Al Mana, the father of her baby son Eissa. Photographers captured Jackson pushing Eissa in a baby carriage around a London park last week and the proud mom shared nature with her boy. Click on Radar's gallery for more on the proud mom's outing. continued to wallow in blissful new motherhood—even as she's split from husband, the father of her baby son. Photographers captured Jackson pushing Eissa in a baby carriage around a London park last week and the proud mom shared nature with her boy. Click on Radar's gallery for more on the proud mom's outing.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Jackson, 50, has been secretive about her personal life in the past, but she's stepping out boldly with Eissa for all the world to see. The singer took him out for a walk in his baby carriage with a nanny also helping.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The London outing on Wednesday, captured by photographers showed Jackson, dressed entirely in black casual clothes and sneakers with her hair up, doting on Eissa, who was born on Jan. 3.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Baby boy Eissa was dressed in a blue jacket and hat as he rode around in the Stokke baby carriage. Jackson lovingly pointed out the squirrels and the birds in the trees to Eissa and the boy waved his tiny hand.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar has reported, Al Mana appears to be seeking reconciliation with the pop star. He updated his website to thank Jackson for her "divine love" as they experience parenthood -- while also contemplating divorce

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Jackson held the baby close as she loaded him back into her waiting car. The mom couldn't have looked happier after strolling in the sunshine with her boy Eissa and the nanny.