Janet Jackson continued to wallow in blissful new motherhood—even as she's split from husband Wissam Al Mana, the father of her baby son Eissa. Photographers captured Jackson pushing Eissa in a baby carriage around a London park last week and the proud mom shared nature with her boy. Click on Radar's gallery for more on the proud mom's outing.
Jackson, 50, has been secretive about her personal life in the past, but she's stepping out boldly with Eissa for all the world to see. The singer took him out for a walk in his baby carriage with a nanny also helping.
The London outing on Wednesday, captured by photographers showed Jackson, dressed entirely in black casual clothes and sneakers with her hair up, doting on Eissa, who was born on Jan. 3.
Baby boy Eissa was dressed in a blue jacket and hat as he rode around in the Stokke baby carriage. Jackson lovingly pointed out the squirrels and the birds in the trees to Eissa and the boy waved his tiny hand.
Jackson posted the first ever photo of her son just one week after splitting from hubby Al Mana, a 42-year-old Qatari billionaire businessman.
As Radar has reported, Al Mana appears to be seeking reconciliation with the pop star. He updated his website to thank Jackson for her "divine love" as they experience parenthood -- while also contemplating divorce.
Jackson smiled constantly as she interacted with her son during the walk through the park. Her split from husband Al Mana was a shocker just a few months after they welcomed son Eissa.
Jackson held the baby close as she loaded him back into her waiting car. The mom couldn't have looked happier after strolling in the sunshine with her boy Eissa and the nanny.
The "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" singer broke up with wealthy Al Mana after five years of marriage. As the photos show, Jackson appears to be settling in nicely to life with her son—and without her third husband. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
