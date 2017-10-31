Farrah Abraham Makes Second Raunchy Webcam Appearance Hours After ‘Teen Mom’ Firing

Hours after MTV fired Abraham, 26, she was scheduled to appear in her second webcam show for CamSoda to talk about anal sex.

Abraham gave viewers a preview on Instagram live by showing off anal sex toys.

But unfortunately for viewers, she didn't strip down. She accused the site of ripping her off and not donating the money made from the show to charity! "Stand for what is right," she wrote. "Big tippers! Charity! & A healthy Sex Life! I support all the webcam community earning money & to Scott and Molly at @CamSoda.com or should I say SCAMSODA taking advantage of their celebrity guest and not taking the blame who lied in press. I'm sorry as they over promised! Again Scott & Molly returned many of their friends tokens so it could not go to hard working foundations for Safe Sex & bigger causes- I truly stand by great causes & wish you all would do the same."

The scandal comes after Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her CamSoda appearance in September. In the appearance, she stripped down and held a vibrator to her vagina.

Abraham wrote in a rant about her termination, "Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn't help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain- Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private ! Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen's clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN's & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today 'my brands press out shines the Teen mom Viacom press.'"