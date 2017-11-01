‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Honors Late Dad In Heartbreaking Wedding Tribute

Deena Cortese tied the knot just months after her dad's tragic passing, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal how tied the knot just months after her dad's tragic passing, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal how she paid tribute to John at her lavish winery wedding . Click through these slides to get the latest on the Jersey Shore star's special day.

"This whole [wedding] is based around her dad," Cortese's mother Joann told Radar.

"The vineyard where she's having the wedding," she explained. "The song that she's dancing to. Everything is based around her father. This day is dedicated to her father."

"I wanted it at Laurita [Winery] because my dad passed away last year and we used to come here with him," Cortese, 30, added of her wedding venue in New Jersey. "And I grew up in New Egypt, so New Egypt's a huge part of my life."

Cortese also sewed a heart cut out from one of her dad's shirts and attached it to her dress to honor him throughout the night. A photo of her father was attached to her bouquet with charms reading, "Dad" and "I used to be his Angel, now he's mine" as well.

The reality star walked down the aisle with her mother and her cousin Frank, who was her father's godson.

Cortese and her cousins John and Dave danced to the song, "You Should Be Here" by country singer Cole Swindell during the traditional father-daughter dance time. Her costars Snooki and J-WOWW were seen crying during the special moment.

Cortese's father died from leukemia last summer, but he still was able to participate in his daughter's proposal and special day.

"John loved Chris [Buckner, the groom]," Cortese's sister and maid of honor Joanie Maiorella said, noting that Chris asked Deena's father for permission to marry her before his death last June.

"From the very [first] minute, my husband and I both loved Chris," her mom added. "We couldn't have asked for her to bring somebody better through that door."