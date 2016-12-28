1 of 11
Carrie Fisher's mom, Debbie Reynolds, was in "fair to serious condition," when she was rushed to the hospital for a "possible stroke," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Click through the gallery to get the details about her shocking medical crisis.
Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance shortly after 1pm on December 28, 2016.
"We responded to a request for medical aid," Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told Radar.
"We transported a female adult in "fair to serious condition to Cedars Sinai," Stewart revealed to Radar.
Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher, 60, passed away the day before, after having a massive heart attack on a flight on December 23, 2016.
A source told Radar exclusively about the frightening moment the EMTS arrived at the home. "Paramedics suggested it was a possible stroke, but we're still not sure."
The source also told Radar that Reynolds was devastated by her daughter's death. "It's very upsetting. She has been under so much stress."
Debbie's brother, Bill Reynolds told Radar that he spoke with his sister the previous evening. "She is a strong lady," he said.
The family source told Radar that they were holding out hope for Reynolds. "We are just praying she recovers."
Radar also exclusively learned that Reynolds and her son, Todd Fisher, had been planning Carrie's funeral when she collapsed and they called 9-1-1.
