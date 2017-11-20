Shocking Photos Of Charles Manson’s Horrific, Bloody Crimes

Charles Manson Delusional killer died this Sunday , 19, of natural causes while locked behind bars – but his horrific crimes live on. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the disturbing images of the cult leader's most gruesome murders.

Helter Kelter cult leader Charles Manson, 83, spent 47 years behind bars after being found guilty of a series of horrifying murders in 1969. Photo credit: Getty Images

The criminal mastermind planned out the killings of actress Sharon Tate and another eight innocent stars, later claiming he was "the devil" and not bothering to make excuses for his bizarre killings. Photo credit: Getty Images

Pregnant Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were all slaughtered in the home by Manson's followers. Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkins and Linda Kasabin wrote "Pig" with the actress' blood. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sharon Tate Folger was stabbed so brutally and for so long that when police found her they thought her white night gown was red.

Watson tied Tate and Sebring together in the living room of the home and shot Sebring.

The next night Manson took the group to commit another murder. That entered the home of Rosemary and Leno LaBianaca.