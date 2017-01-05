1 of 11

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds spent years fighting with each other, but their family decided to hold a double memorial service and RadarOnline.com has a video and photos of the Hollywood event. Click through the gallery to see how Tinseltown says goodbye to the beloved stars.

MEGA WATCH THE VIDEO: Preparations were underway on Thursday as Fisher, 60, and her mother, Reynolds, 84, were memorialized together by Hollywood stars at their quirky Beverly Hills compound on January 5, 2017. Cars were spotted entering and leaving the gated compound where the two lived side-by-side. A large Classic Party Rentals truck delivered supplies to their home.

MEGA WATCH THE VIDEO: A Mega Dog Grooming Truck arrived at the home in the pouring rain. Fisher’s bulldog, Gary, was with her on the UNITED flight when she had a heart attack on December 23, 2016. Her daughter, Bille Lourd, has been taking care of the dog after her mother’s death.

MEGA MEGA Large flower bouquets were carried into the compound as preparations were made for the memorial.

MEGA MEGA Their burial has been a contentious situation for the remaining family. The Star Wars actress was cremated, according to her wishes, but her mother was not. Some of Fisher’s ashes reportedly will be placed in Reynolds’ coffin when it is laid to rest.

MEGA MEGA A frantic 9-1-1 call was made from the home on December 28, 2016. As Radar reported, a male caller described Reynolds’ dire situation to the operator. Redacted due to medical privacy issues, the haunting call reveals that the operator asked the man call if Reynolds’ “chest was rising and falling normally.”

Fisher and Reynolds are to be laid to rest next to each other at the famous Forest Lawn Cemetery in Burbank, Calif.

Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd. "Despite their ups and downs over the years, Debbie and Carrie had an unbreakable bond in life," a family friend told Radar. The large double memorial was a decision made by

“Carrie and Debbie lived on the same property and took care of each other toward the end,” an insider told Radar. “Now, they are together in heaven - taking care of one another still.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner mysteriously put the release of Fisher’s death details “on hold,” Radar confirmed.