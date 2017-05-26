1 of 7
Brad Pitt was spotted tearing up over the shocking suicide of his friend Chris Cornell during the emotional funeral on Friday, May 26, 2017. The devastated actor joined the Soundgarden’s family and friends as they said goodbye to him at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Click through the gallery to see Pitt among the mourners at the heartbreaking ceremony.
Pitt, was “devastated and in shock,” over his friend’s suicide, according to reports. Cornell hanged himself in his Detroit hotel room and was found by his bodyguard “with blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around (his) neck,” the police report stated.
Pitt’s friendship with the Soundgarden frontman went back decades. “I'm a big Chris Cornell addict," Pitt told Cinema Confidential in 2004.
Pitt brought his daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt to Cornell’s daughter Toni's sixth birthday party at an American Girl store in 2010. All three of Cornell’s children attended the funeral with their mother, Vicky Cornell. Pitt attended alone.
“Chris was as melodic as The Beatles, as rocking as Sabbath and as haunting as Edgar Allan Poe,” Tom Morello, Cornell’s bandmate in the supergroup Audioslave, said during his eulogy at the funeral.
Many friends and family members were in tears as Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” during the ceremony.
Cornell was cremated on May 22, 2017 and his gravestone read: "Voice of our generation and an artist for all time."
