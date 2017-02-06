1 of 12

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made headlines for their shocking scandals over the years – and the secrets don’t end with their marriage! A new documentary, Broken: The Incredible Story of Brad and Angelina, will reveal even more bombshells from the ex-couple’s relationship. From drugs to affairs, click through to find out what the film with uncover!

Although Pitt’s affair with Jolie, 41, was blamed for the demise of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, a production insider told Radar that the marriage would’ve ended eventually! “Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Ang came along,” the source said. “This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn’t Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!”

Viewers will also find out how Aniston “dodged a bullet with Brad.” “Jen seems shocked at the path that Brad went down in the past 12 years,” the insider said. “Some of the allegations against him are unfounded, but the accusations of alcohol and drugs are not, and it’s all revealed in the film !”

But the film’s creator, Ian Halperin, told Radar how Pitt won’t be blamed for their divorce. “I can unequivocally say it takes two to tango,” he said.

Although Jolie’s reputation has taken a hit during their nasty divorce and custody battle, the film will show her more genuine side. “No matter how bad people think Angie’s behavior has been, this will be film fair,” the production assistant said. “She has made more substantial contributions to human rights than any other human in Hollywood. Her philanthropic causes are genuine. Some celebrities just want the cameras there, but she is very genuine.”

Never-before-seen footage of the couple will also be revealed in the documentary. “There will be never-before-seen interviews with Brad and Angelina themselves,” the source said. “There are interviews with those closest to them. And all of the interviews are on the record!”

The documentary promises to shock viewers! “This is a rock-solid film, but it will definitely raise some eyebrows,” the insider said.

But what else could be uncovered ? The film may expose Pitt’s plan to get sober after swearing off substances including alcohol, pills and pot. The National ENQUIRER reports the actor spent $15,000 on a five-night sober retreat inside five-star resort Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif. He reportedly attended a “Narcotics Anonymous” group on January 22.

The documentary could touch on Pitt, 53, and Jolie’s bitter custody battle, as the two came to an agreement in October that requires drug tests for Pitt, family therapy sessions and Jolie having temporary full custody of their six children.

Although the child abuse allegations made against Pitt in the fall were proven to be false, the documentary could reveal secrets from the infamous plane incident where he allegedly became physical with one of their children