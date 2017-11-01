Take Me Back! Rob In Peace Talks With Blac Chyna Amid Nasty Legal Battle

Bye, Kris
! Rob Kardashian
has had a change of heart and is attempting a last-ditch effort to win Blac Chyna
back amid their nasty lawsuit battle, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. Separated for almost a year, the bitter couple both filed lawsuits accusing the other of being a horrible person, including name calling
, drug allegations and child abandonment issues. Manipulated by his monster mom to cancel his reality show, Kardashian considered turning on Kris Jenner and his sisters in order to make peace with Chyna. Click through the gallery to get all the details about Kardashian’s change of heart.