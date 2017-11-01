Take Me Back! Rob In Peace Talks With Blac Chyna Amid Nasty Legal Battle thumbnail

Take Me Back! Rob In Peace Talks With Blac Chyna Amid Nasty Legal Battle

Kardashian is trying work things out with his baby mama after revenge porn rant.

Bye, Kris! Rob Kardashian has had a change of heart and is attempting a last-ditch effort to win Blac Chyna back amid their nasty lawsuit battle, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. Separated for almost a year, the bitter couple both filed lawsuits accusing the other of being a horrible person, including name calling, drug allegations and child abandonment issues. Manipulated by his monster mom to cancel his reality show, Kardashian considered turning on Kris Jenner and his sisters in order to make peace with Chyna. Click through the gallery to get all the details about Kardashian’s change of heart.
“Rob and Chyna are trying to work things out so they could get their show back,” an insider snitched to Radar. “Kris controls everything, but Rob is considering going against her, which would be a huge F-you to his mom.”
“Rob is going to have to pay Chyna a lot of money now after his revenge porn stunt,” the source admitted. “It would be better for him if he didn’t pay her anything and they did the show so she made her own money.”
Family ties would be broken. “Rob would have to turn on his family, his mom and Kim and all the other sisters, but he doesn’t care. He’s hated them for years and if he could he would get away from them,” the source dished to Radar. “This is a perfect way to do that.”
Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” Chyna’s lawsuit against him filed in October stated.
Rob is definitely open to talking to Chyna and trying to work things out. She could be the one to hold it all up,” the source admitted to Radar. “But the money would definitely be a factor in convincing her.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

