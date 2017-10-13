Plastic Makes Perfect! Bella Hadid Unrecognizable After Cosmetic Surgery Makeover

“Bella’s face looks much different than it did two years ago,” NYC Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman , told Radar. “Her face had a round appearance and now appears more chiseled. This may be due to some normal maturing and also some weight loss. However, she has likely had some surgical help.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“Her nose is more refined, suggesting a rhinoplasty,” said Dr. Schulman, who has not treated Bella. Photo credit: Getty Images

America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn , also did not work on Bella, but agreed with his colleague's assessment, adding, “It appears that she's had a nose job (rhinoplasty) which has thinned her nose, making it look a bit more elegant. Her eyebrows are more arched and slightly lifted, which can often occur with well-performed injections of Botox.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“Her jawline is more defined and her cheeks are less full . This can be achieved with buccal fat pad reduction, or removal of some fat from the cheeks. Her chin is more prominent and may be the result of a chin implant as well,” said Dr. Schulman. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Bella's cheekbones are also higher and more defined. This is often achieved using injectable filler like Juvederm or Radiesse. She has also likely had some plumping of her lips with filler like Juvederm or Restylane,” Dr. Schulman told Radar. Photo credit: Getty Images