1 of 8

Getty / AKM-GSI Getty / AKM-GSI Bella Hadid is losing her best assets in her quest to be thin! Disturbing new photos show that her chest has shrunk noticeably since she reached catwalk fame ... along with the rest of her!

Getty Images Getty Images Newly single Hadid , 20, looked shockingly skinny at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI On August 12, 2016, Hadid had a healthy figure in a bikini on the beach, with curves and full breasts. Just a few months later, she looked like a different person

Getty Images Getty Images Hadid and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, broke up at the end of 2016 as her weight loss was becoming obvious. Is she cracking under the stress? , broke up at the end of 2016 as her weight loss was becoming obvious. Is she cracking under the stress?

Getty Images Getty Images Selena Gomez. “ “She is actually not over The Weeknd,” a source told E! News about his relationship with. “ She still loves him .”

Getty Images Getty Images Free the nipple! Hadid flashed her naked nips in the sheer sparkly dress, sending a signal to her ex about what he's been missing.

Getty Images Getty Images “They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena,” a source told Radar about her anger toward the Spring Breakers actress, who swept in and hooked up with The Weeknd. Added the insider, “She was not happy when that gossip went everywhere between the Weeknd and Selena.”