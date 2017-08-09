Hot Mama Alessandra Ambrosio Jogs In Teeny White Bikini During Malibu Getaway

Gorgeous Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio
was spotted looking fabulous while showing off her toned beach body in a white bikini while on a Malibu getaway.
He slim figure looked flawless as she jogged on the beach in her teeny string suit.
Stick-thin yet beautiful, Ambrosio enjoyed the ocean breeze while frolicking in the sand.
The 36-year-old beauty was all-smiles as camera captured her tropical vacation.
Just this past May, she was seen strutting her stuff in a sexy red hot one-piece while on the beaches of Malibu.
As Radar readers know, Ambrosio has been married to doting husband Jamie Mazur, 36, since 2008. The pair shares daughter Anja Louise, 5, and Noah Phoenix, 5.
Despite giving birth to her two babies, Ambrosio's abs are rock hard as is evident in her most recent sexy beach pics. What do you think of her Malibu bikini body? Let us know in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.