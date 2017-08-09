Hot Mama Alessandra Ambrosio Jogs In Teeny White Bikini During Malibu Getaway thumbnail

Flawless At 36

Hot Mama Alessandra Ambrosio Jogs In Teeny White Bikini During Malibu Getaway

The Brazilian beauty showed off her rock-hard abs in barely-there suit.

By
Posted on
Hot Mama Alessandra Ambrosio Jogs In Teeny White Bikini During Malibu Getaway thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Hot Mama Alessandra Ambrosio Jogs In Teeny White Bikini During Malibu Getaway
1 of 9
Gorgeous Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted looking fabulous while showing off her toned beach body in a white bikini while on a Malibu getaway.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

He slim figure looked flawless as she jogged on the beach in her teeny string suit.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Stick-thin yet beautiful, Ambrosio enjoyed the ocean breeze while frolicking in the sand.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 36-year-old beauty was all-smiles as camera captured her tropical vacation.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just this past May, she was seen strutting her stuff in a sexy red hot one-piece while on the beaches of Malibu.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She's also been spotted flaunting bikinis from her swimsuit line, Ale by Alessandra, while on Brazilian getaways.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

In one of them, the hot mama stunned in a yellow bikini while with her two children and hubby.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Ambrosio has been married to doting husband Jamie Mazur, 36, since 2008. The pair shares daughter Anja Louise, 5, and Noah Phoenix, 5.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite giving birth to her two babies, Ambrosio's abs are rock hard as is evident in her most recent sexy beach pics. What do you think of her Malibu bikini body? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments