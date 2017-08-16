Adriana Lima & Candice Spill Out Of Panties As Sexy Cowgirls In Steamy VS Photo Shoot

Gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Supermodels Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Josephine Skriver were just spotted showing off their stunning bikini bodies in a cute and sexy wild-west-themed holiday photo shoot in Aspen, Colorado. As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the famous beauties posed for the cameras while wearing hot cowboy outfits, all of which matched their diverse personalities.

Blonde bombshell Swanepoel, 28, showed off her flawless curves in a baby pink bra and pantie set while wearing tan cowboy pants lined with fringe and revealing her supermodel booty. The beauty looked sweet yet sensual in the wild outfit as she posed for the cameras in the Colorado valley.

Danish beauty, Skriver, 24, petted a brown horse as she covered her nipples in a barely-there black cowgirl outfit. Wearing only panties, a hat and boots, the model showed everything off in front of the cameras.

Bearing it all, the topless stunner leaned against a tree as she seductively posed in her VS lingerie.

Victoria’s Secret veteran, Lima, 36, also stunned in an all-black look. Curvy, confident and gorgeous, the Brazilian fashion icon rocked a bedazzled belt and panties paired with thigh-high boots and a black cowboy hat.

Her white hat sat on her glorious sun-kissed mane as she boasted her enviable figure among the flowers. Photo credit: MEGA

The models flashed their picture-perfect derrieres as they spilled out of her teeny tiny VS panties while playing around with the beautiful horse. Photo credit: MEGA

Swanepoel was all smiles as she chatted with her fellow models, ready to get back to shooting the steamy campaign. Photo credit: MEGA