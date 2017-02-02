The Truth About Jen: Shocking New Details From Brad & Angelina Documentary!

Angelina Jolie wasn’t the one responsible for breaking up Brad & Jennifer Aniston!

That’s the claim of an explosive new documentary, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Ang came along,” a production insider told Radar. “This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn’t Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!”

The insider continued, “The film clearly shows there is a pattern in his behavior in relationships.”

PHOTOS: The Shocking Divorce: Inside Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Miserable Last Days

But no matter the cause for the humiliating breakup, the source claimed Aniston has finally gotten her revenge.

“It seems like Jen really feels like she dodged a bullet with Brad,” the source claimed. “Jen seems shocked at the path that Brad went down in the past 12 years. Some of the allegations against him are unfounded, but the accusations of alcohol and drugs are not, and its all revealed in the film!” Indeed, Pitt has admitted to marijuana use himself.

The documentary, titled Broken: The Incredible Story of Brad And Angelina, does aim to be a balanced look at the couple’s early days and ultimate demise.

The insider insisted, “No matter how bad people think Angie’s behavior has been, this will be film fair. She has made more substantial contributions to human rights than any other human in Hollywood. Her philanthropic causes are genuine. Some celebrities just want the cameras there, but she is very genuine.”

The documentary is slated to air in just weeks, but the venue on which it is being aired is currently being guarded closely by production.

