Vicki’s Worst Nightmare! Gunvalson’s Daughter Facing Scary Health Crisis

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson is still struggling to cope with her lupus diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Her struggle has been finding the right doctor,” Gunvalson told The Daily Dish. “She’ll find a doctor, and then that doctor says, basically, ‘I can’t do anything more for you, so find somebody else.’ So she needs a rheumatologist, and she’s been finding one out of UCLA.”

“You know, it’s been hard on her,” she added, noting that she “kept hoping it was a misdiagnosis.”

“She really has been struggling with it,” she concluded. “So I’m just hopeful that she can continue the path of at least getting in remission or cure or whatever has to happen. But she’s only 30, and she’s just struggling with it.”

PHOTOS: Living A Lie! Vicki Gunvalson & Brooks Ayers Breakup: 7 Secrets Behind The Split

Culberson chronicled her ongoing health issues on RHOC for years, and finally revealed her lupus diagnosis on the season 11 reunion after she was rushed to the hospital on the show.

Meanwhile, Gunvalson, 55, has her own health scare this season as she was rushed to the emergency room in Iceland.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.