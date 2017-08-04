UK Charity To Give Pedophiles Life-Like Child Sex Dolls ‘Upon Prescription’

A charity in the UK is pushing for registered pedophiles to be give life-like child sex dolls “upon prescription” to help cure their alarming mental illness, RadarOnline.com can report.

StopSo, a UK organization that specializes in the prevention of “sexual offending” is reportedly helping pedophiles get the disturbing dolls.

“I am attracted to young children, and I want help to ensure that I never act on that attraction, so that I never harm a child; then maybe society should consider the use of dolls in a carefully regulated way,” said Juliet Grayson, the chairman of StopSo.

“Perhaps a ‘prescription’ for the use of a child sex doll could be given, alongside therapy, mentoring and supervision, could help the individual remain law abiding and fully accountable for their behavior,” he added.

The sale of such sex dolls has seen a massive rise in recent months, Telegraph reported, as 120 of them, worth over $1K, have recently been seized by British custom officials.

While British law reportedly deems it illegal to bring the childlike dolls – which are often made in China or Hong Kong – into the country, it is not technically prohibited to possess, distribute, or manufacture them.

72-year-old David Turner – a former school governor and churchwarden – was recently sent to trial after being caught importing a doll into Britain.

His lawyer claimed that the 3’ 10” doll dressed in children’s clothing was not “indecent or obscene.”

The judge disagreed with the statement, and Turner – who was also found in possession of 34,000 indecent images of children and admitted to taking photos of children – can expect to face up to 14 years in jail.

“They are the weight of a seven-year-old child, they are not something that is the traditional blow-up doll,” an NCA manager told The Guardian. They are “more accurate anatomically.”

Such dolls are even listed under the “sexual wellness” category on Amazon.com.

A disturbing Amazon description of one of the sex dolls sold for $199.99 by KingMansion reads: “Realistic Reborn Girl Baby.”

The full description says: “No matter you are an adult or a kid, you can own this baby doll. Stay with her is very nice, you will enjoy it.”

The dolls often come with interchangeable wigs and children’s clothes that can be purchased separately.

