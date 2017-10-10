Tonya Harding Planning Ice Skating Comeback?

Tonya Harding, 46, may be making a comeback, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the star is reportedly planning an ice skating performance for her new biopic.

Margot Robbie, 27 – who plays Harding in the upcoming film, I, Tonya, showed up at the Hamptons International Film Festival and attended a VIP dinner before the screening. PageSix sources claimed that Harding will likely be present at the next event, before the film’s debut.

“Tonya has lost weight and is secretly training for a rumored surprise skating exhibition during the release of I, Tonya, ” a source told PageSix. “She is not scheduled for interviews — but this highly anticipated exhibition is a possibility because she is training.”

Added the insider: “She is friendly with Margot, who trained four times a week for four months . . . Margot did all the spins and moves.”

As Radar readers know, Harding was forced to leave the United States Figure Skating Association after helping a group of people attack former nemesis Nancy Kerrigan. The 1994 incident led to Harding’s retirement from the sport.

Now, 23 later, Hollywood is telling her story.

