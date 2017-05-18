‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Uber Driver

Deadliest Catch captain Sig Hansen is in hot water, after he was arrested for allegedly attacking an Uber driver in Seattle.

Authorities say Hansen, 51, spat on the driver and kicked his car, after learning he couldn’t pay in cash for a ride. Cops were called, and claimed in the police report that the captain appeared “obviously intoxicated” when they arrived.

“He tried to walk inside his house. I told him he was not free to go and put out my arm to restrain him,” Officer Thomas Heller reportedly wrote in an incident report. “He then resisted our attempts and commands to place his hands behind his back. After a few seconds, he stopped resisting so strenuously, and we were able to handcuff him.”

Radar readers know Hansen’s legal troubles are much greater than this latest arrest, however.

His estranged daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, 29, is suing the cable TV star, claiming her father sexually abused her as a toddler.

“I have memories of my father hurting my genital region,” Eckstrom wrote in court papers obtained by Radar. “Memories of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain.”

Eckstrom alleges in the legal filing that her mother and other relatives noticed in 1990, after she returned from a visit with her father, that her rectum seemed “blue or discolored.”

She then alleged she said during a medical examination that “daddy puts his finger in my potty-pot.”

Hansen denies the claims.

“This is nothing more than an old-fashioned shakedown,” he previously told the Seattle Times. “It’s a completely frivolous lawsuit full of lies that my ex-wife made up to take away my daughter, and still uses to try to extort money from me. It’s blackmail.”

The state court of appeals is now considering whether to review a ruling that would allow Eckstrom’s civil suit against Hansen to go to trial. It’s not yet clear how this arrest could affect

that case.

Story developing.

