Scarlett Johansson Settles Nasty Custody War & Finalizes Divorce With Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson and former French hubby Romain Dauriac have finally finalized their divorce and settled their nasty custody battle.

The once dynamic duo submitted a sealed settlement in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday, records show, according to New York Post .

As Radar readers knows, back in March the custody war over their daughter Rose Dorothy quickly dissolved into a nasty public brawl .

Johansson, 32, sued Dauriac, 35, asking for primary custody of their three-year-old but the French journalist opposed the move and instead wanted to take their daughter to live in France.

Meanwhile, Johansson argued for residential custody, and for the child to live with her instead.

Dauriac’s attorney, Harold Mayerson, exclusively told Radar at the time: “We are not sure what she was upset about and why she filed the divorce, but something must have happened during the discussions because she got up and walked out. We are hoping she will come back to the negotiating table.”

“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public,” Dauriac said in a statement given to Radar. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table.”

“We are the parents of a lovely daughter,” he said, “whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”

