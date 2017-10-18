Killer Phil Spector’s Secret Prison Love Revealed!

Music producer turned murderer Phil Spector has found a new lover to rock his world, and RadarOnline.com has tracked her down!

Smitten Julie Johnson, owner of an environmental design company in Salinas, Calif. — fell for Spector’s way with words before their relationship blossomed.

“They started as pen pals, and then she became romantically involved with Phil,” spilled a source.

“Phil and Julie met in late 2015 when she became vocal on Facebook, protesting his innocence,” added a Spector family insider. “Julie was on his visitors’ list, seeing him weekly, taking collect calls from him every night. It got to be so serious, there was talk of marriage!”

PHOTOS: The Most Infamous Cold Case Murders

However, the prison passion flamed out when a vicious family feud over his $35 million fortune turned toxic.

Spector, 77, was still married to former waitress Rachelle Short as he and Johnson grew closer, and the love triangle continued as the disgraced producer began divorce proceedings in 2016.

Spector alleged 37-year-old Short — whom he wed in 2006 — was blowing through his cash, while he serves 19 years to life in a California prison for the 2003 shooting death of starlet Lana Clarkson.

PHOTOS: Most Notorious American Murder Trials

Then Spector’s kids entered the battle, with twin sons Gary and Louis — who he adopted with his first wife, singer Ronnie Spector — charging “natural” daughter Nicole, whose mom is his former assistant Janice Zavala, isn’t really Spector’s kid!

Meanwhile, the murderous musician has given Nicole control of his money — while Gary and Louis have been virtually cut off.

“If she fails a DNA test, she’ll wish she was adopted!” Gary told a pal.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.