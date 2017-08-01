‘Heartless’ ‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian Banned Brother From Father’s Funeral For Being Gay!

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s newest housewife, Peggy Sulahian, may claim to come from a very tight-knit family, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that she is estranged from her own flesh and blood for a bizarre reason.

Multiple sources have claimed to Radar that the Bravo star, 43, is “extremely homophobic“, and has turned her back on her own brother, Pol’ Atteu, and his fiancé, Patrik Simpson, simply for being gay.

In a shocking move, Sulahian even attempted to ban Atteu and Simpson from their father’s funeral last year, the insiders said.

PHOTOS: Un-Real! Vicki Gunvalson Fights Back Against ‘RHOC’ Cast’s ‘Ridiculous Lies’ — The Truth About Brooks Ayers’ Cancer & More

“Peggy did not even tell her brother that their father was dying, and he did not know until he was already dead. She did not want him coming to see him at the hospital because he is gay and it literally broke her brother’s heart,” a source close to Sulahian said.

“When Peggy and Pol’s father died, Peggy called him and Patrik and told them not to come to the funeral. She said that her and her family do not want ‘his kind’ there, and that if they did come, they would be kicked out.”

The source said Atteu and Simpson arrived to the memorial regardless, though Sulahian’s husband Diko tried to remove them.

PHOTOS: Living A Lie! Vicki Gunvalson & Brooks Ayers Breakup: 7 Secrets Behind The Split

The funeral feud is just the tip of the iceberg in the nasty family war, the insider told Radar.

“Peggy does not accept gays or the gay lifestyle and told her own brother that he and Patrik are not welcome around her kids,” the source continued. Her whole family image is an act.”

“The real sad part about all of this is that Peggy’s mother and father both accepted their son as being gay. She is the one who turned her back on him, and she is terrified that people will find out. The whole situation is just so heartbreaking.”

PHOTOS: Mel Gibson’s INSANE Racist, Screaming Rants EXPOSED

Radar reached out to Atteu, a well-known celebrity fashion designer and owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture In Beverly Hills, California, and his life-long partner Simpson, who told Radar: “Unfortunately it is all true. She is extremely homophobic and, yes, it is heartbreaking.”

A rep for Sulahian did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.