Nene’s Nightmare! Husband Gregg’s Secret Health Struggle Uncovered

Nene Leakes‘ storyline on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 could be her most heartbreaking one yet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The reality star, 49, revealed that she is currently filming, but the footage won’t be too peachy.

“My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything we have been together for 20 years,” she said in a shocking video. “We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now, but prayers are going up and fingers are crossed that he’s going to be just fine.”

Radar exclusively confirmed in June that Nene was returning to RHOA for a $2 million plus salary, infuriating RHONY star Bethenny Frankel.Nene was an original Housewife when the show premiered in 2008, but left after season seven. She returned as a friend in season eight, but declined to appear in season nine.

Nene recently hosted a white party for the girls on camera — and Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore got into an epic fight for the show.

