Michael Jackson’s Estate To Pay Quincy Jones A Whopping $9.4M For Edited Songs

Michael Jackson’s estate owes record producer Quincy Jones $9.4 million in royalties and production fees from Billie Jean, Thriller and other of the late music icon’s biggest hits, according to a jury.

“I’m not suing Michael,” he said. “I’m suing you all,” he said when the Jackson estate attorney accused him of suing the deceased singer.

While Jones allegedly asked for $30 million in a lawsuit filed almost four years ago, the Jackson estate then countered with a sum of about $392,000.

Jones reportedly made $8 million from his share of his works with Jackson in the two years after his tragic 2009 death, and $3 million in the two years prior.

“You don’t deserve a raise,” said estate attorney Howard Weitzman said during the trial. “You can’t have any more of Michael Jackson’s money.”

According to Jones’ lawsuit, the estate and Sony Music Entertainment owed him millions for music used in the film This Is It, as well as two Cirque du Soleil shows. While he produced the hits, he was allegedly not paid by the companies once they decided to use them in said shows.

The companies reportedly edited the songs so as to avoid royalties and production feeds – though Jones claims they are still legally required to pay him, as per his 1978 and 1985 contract with Jackson.

Now Jones is asking not only to be paid for the songs, but he also would like to receive a share of the overall receipts of the shows.

The Jackson estate offered to pay for licensing fees, but has not commented on the producers’ latest request.

As Radar can report, Jones produced Jackson’s three hit albums: Off the Wall, ‘Thriller and Bad.

