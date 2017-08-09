Their Hearts Will Go On! Leo DiCaprio Still In Love With Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio is moving on from Nina Agdal — with Kate Winslet!

“Leo has had strong feelings for Kate since the day he met her,” an insider revealed to Star. “He thought she was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen, and still does.”

“Over the years, he moved on and dated model after model, but he never connected with them on an intellectual level like he did with Kate,” the insider added.

The Titanic costars first met on set 20 years ago, but now the Divergent star is married to Ned Rocknroll. Regardless, Winslet, 41, and DiCaprio, 42, have been open about their love for each other — and could be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

“I’ve loved you for 13 years,” Winslet revealed in her Golden Globe speech in 2008. “I love you with all my heart, I really do.”

“Our chemistry naturally happened,” the Wolf of Wall Street star also proclaimed. “We’re a little older, a little bit wiser, but ultimately the same people as we were when were 21. We laugh at the same things. [Kate] never lets me take myself seriously, even if I wanted to.”

