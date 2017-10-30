‘Twisted’ Scott Goes ‘Psycho’ On Ex Kourtney & BF Younes On ‘KUWTK’

Scott Disick cannot stop keeping up with his longtime ex, Kourtney Kardashian!

As Radar exclusively reported in May, Scott, 34, threatened Kourtney and her new 24-year-old boytoy Younes Bendjima as they headed to their Cannes getaway.

“You better watch your back and anyone who comes in the middle of this won’t be pleased with the outcome,” Scott warned Kourtney, letting her know that he also decided to head to Cannes for a “paid appearance.”

Luckily, Kourtney’s protective sisters Kim, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, call party boy Scott out for his “b*****t.”

“He’s dark and he’s twisted. He’s a psycho,” Kim said to the cameras. “He’s trying to freak her out and make her think that there is going to be some crazy drama run-in. He’s just super malicious.”

Fortunately, Kourtney, Younes and sister Kendall Jenner, 22, didn’t have a single run-in with Scott during their trip!

“I was acting like a hot head and it got way too out of hand. I was acting immature and said a few things that were inappropriate,” Scott later admitted. “It’s just hard and I have a lot of anger around our breakup.”

Aside from “The Lord” and Kourtney’s played out drama, last night’s episode also focused on an awkward dramatic interaction between Kim and Kourtney, regarding Kim’s assistant Steph Shep.

Steph – who calls Kourtney her “wifey”– told the mother-of-three that she was over working for her sister!

Kourtney informed Kim of the conversation, after which Kanye West’s famous wife contemplated firing her right-hand woman! Of course, she didn’t in the end, and the two managed to patch things up.

Sunday’s lackluster ended with a feature of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe’s visit to Planned Parenthood. After learning about the facility’s life-saving initiatives, the concerned-for-TV Kardashian sisters sat down with three patients whose lives were changed by the organization.

