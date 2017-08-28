Kim’s Nightmare! Secret Footage Of Kash’s Dog Attack Will Air On ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

Kim Zolciak will relive Kash Biermann‘s traumatic dog attack on Don’t Be Tardy — and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Bravo will be using her own footage to document what happened to the 5-year-old!

“Cameras were down, so producers used the Biermann’s surveillance footage to show the reaction of the incident,” an insider told Radar, noting that the home security cameras were featured in the show’s trailer.

“A lot of the hospital footage is shot on Kim, Kroy [Biermann] or Brielle [Biermann]’s phones,” the insider added. “Then the cameras were able to make it for the aftermath.”

“Kim has been very vocal to the network that she wants the story told in a way to protect the family dog and herself from any liability,” the insider said.

Kash, 5, was attacked by a dog in April and was immediately rushed into emergency surgery for “traumatic injuries” . Kim, 39, thanked her husband Kroy, 31, for being so supportive at the time.

The tot was recently told that he wouldn’t need any “additional surgeries” to fix his mangled face, and he was gifted with a pitbull for his birthday earlier this month.

Radar exclusively reported that Kim and Kroy would cash in on their son’s unfortunate incident in May.

